Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares in the company on May 29, 2024. The transaction was filed as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,563,393 shares in the company.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. The company primarily provides real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The unique aspect of the company is its virtual operations, which allow it to operate with reduced physical infrastructure and broader geographical reach.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 525,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale reflects a continuation of this selling trend among insiders at eXp World Holdings Inc, with a total of 13 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, eXp World Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $11.05 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.71 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $15.62, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation relative to its estimated intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.