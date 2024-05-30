On May 30, 2024, Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst estimates. Zscaler, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm specializing in cloud-native cybersecurity solutions, reported significant growth in revenue and net income, driven by increased customer adoption of its Zero Trust Exchange platform.

Company Overview

Zscaler is a SaaS firm focused on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers. The company's offerings include Zscaler Internet Access, which secures access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which secures access to internal applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Zscaler went public in 2018.

Performance Highlights

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Zscaler reported:

Revenue of $553.2 million, a 32% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $535.91 million.

GAAP net income of $19.1 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $46.0 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income of $139.8 million, up from $74.6 million year-over-year.

GAAP net income per share of $0.12, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.32 in Q3 FY2023.

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.88, exceeding the estimated -$0.26 per share.

Financial Achievements

Zscaler's financial achievements are noteworthy in the software industry, where scalability and innovation are critical. The company's revenue growth of 32% year-over-year to $553.2 million highlights its ability to attract and retain customers in a competitive market. Additionally, the significant increase in non-GAAP net income to $139.8 million underscores the firm's operational efficiency and strategic investments.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from Zscaler's financial statements include:

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023 Revenue $553.2 million $418.8 million GAAP Net Income $19.1 million -$46.0 million Non-GAAP Net Income $139.8 million $74.6 million Cash Provided by Operations $173.4 million $108.5 million Deferred Revenue $1,577.0 million $1,177.0 million

Commentary and Analysis

We delivered an outstanding quarter driven by growing customer interest in our Zero Trust Exchange platform," said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. "As threat actors evolve and continue to exploit firewall-based security, Zero Trust security remains a top IT priority, and an increasing number of enterprises are adopting our platform."

This commentary highlights the strategic importance of Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange platform in addressing evolving cybersecurity threats. The company's ability to innovate and expand its platform is crucial for maintaining its competitive edge and achieving long-term growth.

Recent Business Highlights

In addition to its financial performance, Zscaler made several strategic moves to enhance its market position:

Acquired Avalor Technologies to advance AI innovations.

Acquired Airgap Networks to extend Zero Trust SASE leadership.

Introduced new AI-driven features to the Zscaler Digital Experience™ (ZDX™) service.

Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ Security Service Edge Solutions report for Q1 2024 and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) for the third consecutive year.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Zscaler expects:

Revenue of $565 million to $567 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations of $107 million to $109 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.69 to $0.70.

For the full year fiscal 2024, the company anticipates:

Revenue of approximately $2.140 billion to $2.142 billion.

Calculated billings of $2.603 billion to $2.606 billion.

Non-GAAP income from operations of $422 million to $424 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share of $2.99 to $3.01.

Overall, Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance and strategic growth, positioning itself as a leader in the cloud-native cybersecurity market. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zscaler Inc for further details.