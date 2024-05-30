NetApp Inc (NTAP) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $1.37 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $1.67 Billion

NetApp Inc (NTAP) Reports Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings, Surpassing Analyst Estimates

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.67 billion for Q4, surpassing estimates of $1.65 billion, and $6.27 billion for FY 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.37 for Q4, compared to $1.13 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $291 million for Q4, up from $245 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: Record fiscal year GAAP consolidated gross margins of 71%.
  • Cash Flow: Cash provided by operations was $613 million for Q4, compared to $235 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Dividend and Share Repurchase: Increased quarterly dividend to $0.52 per share and announced a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization.
On May 30, 2024, NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, showcasing robust financial performance. NetApp Inc is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions, with its primary revenue generated from the Hybrid Cloud segment.

Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

NetApp Inc reported net revenues of $1.67 billion for Q4 2024, a 6% increase from $1.58 billion in Q4 2023. The company also reported net revenues of $6.27 billion for the fiscal year 2024, slightly down from $6.36 billion in fiscal year 2023.

Key financial metrics for Q4 2024 include:

  • Hybrid Cloud segment revenue: $1.52 billion, up from $1.43 billion in Q4 2023.
  • Public Cloud segment revenue: $152 million, marginally up from $151 million in Q4 2023.
  • GAAP net income: $291 million, compared to $245 million in Q4 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income: $382 million, compared to $334 million in Q4 2023.
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS): $1.37, compared to $1.13 in Q4 2023.
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $1.80, compared to $1.54 in Q4 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Achievements

For the fiscal year 2024, NetApp Inc achieved several milestones:

  • Record all-flash array annualized revenue run rate of $3.6 billion, a 17% year-over-year increase.
  • Record GAAP consolidated gross margins of 71% and non-GAAP consolidated gross margins of 72%.
  • GAAP operating margins of 19% and record non-GAAP operating margins of 27%.
  • GAAP net income per share of $4.63 and record non-GAAP net income per share of $6.46.
  • Cash provided by operations: $1.69 billion, compared to $1.11 billion in fiscal year 2023.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Overview

NetApp Inc's income statement for Q4 2024 shows a gross profit of $1.18 billion, up from $1.08 billion in Q4 2023. Operating expenses totaled $810 million, leading to an income from operations of $366 million. The company's balance sheet highlights include $3.25 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, and total assets of $9.89 billion.

Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

NetApp Inc generated $613 million in cash from operations in Q4 2024, a significant increase from $235 million in Q4 2023. The company returned $204 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter.

Commentary and Future Outlook

“We concluded fiscal year 2024 on a high note, delivering company records for annual gross margin, operating margin, EPS, operating cash flow, and free cash flow and building positive momentum. Our modern approach to unified data storage, spanning data types, price points, and hybrid multi-cloud environments, is clearly resonating in the market,” said George Kurian, chief executive officer.

Financial Guidance for Fiscal Year 2025

NetApp Inc provided the following financial guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025:

Metric Q1 FY2025 FY2025
Net Revenues $1.455 billion - $1.605 billion $6.450 billion - $6.650 billion
GAAP EPS $0.98 - $1.08 $4.96 - $5.16
Non-GAAP EPS $1.40 - $1.50 $6.80 - $7.00

NetApp Inc's strong financial performance in Q4 and fiscal year 2024, coupled with its strategic focus on all-flash and cloud storage services, positions the company well for continued growth in fiscal year 2025. For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NetApp Inc for further details.

