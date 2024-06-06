HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial), a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2024. The company reported a total revenue of $160.6 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $153.19 million and reflecting a 16% increase year-over-year.

Company Overview

HashiCorp Inc is engaged in solving the infrastructure challenges of cloud adoption by enabling an operating model that unlocks the full potential of modern public and private clouds. Its cloud operating model provides consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automate the processes involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. Its main commercial products are Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad.

Performance and Challenges

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) demonstrated robust performance in Q1 FY25 with a 16% year-over-year revenue growth. However, the company faces challenges such as a declining Net Dollar Retention Rate, which stood at 113% at the end of Q1 FY25 compared to 127% at the end of Q1 FY24. This metric is crucial as it indicates the company's ability to retain and expand revenue from existing customers.

Financial Achievements

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q1 FY25. The company's GAAP gross profit was $130.3 million, representing an 81% gross margin, consistent with the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $136.6 million, with an 85% gross margin, up from 83% in the same period last year. These achievements underscore the company's efficiency in managing its cost of revenue.

Key Financial Metrics

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) reported a GAAP operating loss of $67.7 million, nearly unchanged from the $67.8 million loss in the same period last year. However, the non-GAAP operating loss improved significantly to $4.8 million from $27.3 million in Q1 FY24. The GAAP net loss was $51.1 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $53.3 million, or $0.28 per share, in the same period last year. Notably, the company reported a non-GAAP net income of $11.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $12.7 million in Q1 FY24.

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 Total Revenue $160.6 million $138.0 million GAAP Gross Profit $130.3 million $111.2 million Non-GAAP Gross Profit $136.6 million $115.0 million GAAP Operating Loss $67.7 million $67.8 million Non-GAAP Operating Loss $4.8 million $27.3 million GAAP Net Loss $51.1 million $53.3 million Non-GAAP Net Income $11.2 million $(12.7) million

Commentary and Analysis

"The HashiCorp team delivered another quarter of solid performance in Q1 of FY25, with revenue growth of 16% year-over-year," said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp.

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) continues to show resilience and growth in a competitive industry. The company's ability to increase its customer base to 4,558 and maintain a high percentage of revenue from customers with over $100,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) demonstrates its strong market position. However, the declining Net Dollar Retention Rate indicates potential challenges in retaining and expanding existing customer revenue.

Overall, HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) has shown commendable financial performance in Q1 FY25, surpassing revenue estimates and improving non-GAAP profitability. The company's strategic initiatives and product offerings continue to drive growth, positioning it well for future success in the multi-cloud infrastructure automation market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HashiCorp Inc for further details.