Elastic NV (ESTC) Q4 Earnings: Revenue and EPS Beat Estimates, Cloud Revenue Soars 32%

Q4 Revenue Exceeds Analyst Estimates, Cloud Revenue Shows Strong Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $335 million for Q4, up 20% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $329.48 million.
  • Elastic Cloud Revenue: $148 million for Q4, up 32% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Loss per Share: $0.41 for Q4, compared to an estimated loss of $0.48 per share.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $61 million for Q4, with adjusted free cash flow of $60 million.
  • Full Fiscal Year Revenue: $1.267 billion, up 19% year-over-year, slightly above the estimated $1.262 billion.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $1.084 billion as of April 30, 2024.
  • Customer Metrics: Total customer count with ACV greater than $100,000 increased to over 1,330 from over 1,160 in Q4 FY23.
Article's Main Image

On May 30, 2024, Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2024. Elastic, a software company based in Mountain View, California, focuses on search-adjacent products, enabling enterprises to process and glean insights from both structured and unstructured data. The company's primary focus areas include enterprise search, observability, and security.

1796278697305731072.png

Q4 and FY24 Financial Highlights

Elastic NV reported a total revenue of $335 million for Q4 FY24, marking a 20% year-over-year increase, surpassing the analyst estimate of $329.48 million. Elastic Cloud revenue was particularly strong, reaching $148 million, a 32% year-over-year increase. For the full fiscal year, total revenue was $1.267 billion, up 19% year-over-year.

Despite the revenue growth, the company reported a GAAP operating loss of $46 million for Q4, with a GAAP operating margin of -14%. However, on a non-GAAP basis, the company achieved an operating income of $29 million, translating to a non-GAAP operating margin of 9%. The GAAP net loss per share was $0.41, while the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share stood at $0.21.

Key Metrics and Achievements

Elastic NV's financial achievements are significant in the software industry, where scalability and innovation are crucial. The company's operating cash flow for Q4 was $61 million, with an adjusted free cash flow of $60 million. As of April 30, 2024, Elastic NV held cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $1.084 billion.

Key customer metrics also showed positive trends. The total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 increased to over 1,330, up from over 1,160 in Q4 FY23. The total subscription customer count reached approximately 21,000, compared to approximately 20,200 in Q4 FY23. The Net Expansion Rate was approximately 110%.

Product Innovations and Business Highlights

Elastic NV introduced several product innovations, including the Search AI Lake, a cloud-native architecture to scale low latency search with AI capabilities. The company also launched the technical preview of Elastic Cloud Serverless for search, observability, and security workloads. Additionally, Elastic announced Attack Discovery, an AI-driven security analytics solution.

Other notable business highlights include being awarded Google Cloud Partner of the Year for the fourth time and being named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in the enterprise category for the AI-enabled Elasticsearch Relevance Engine.

Financial Statements Overview

Metric Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 FY24 FY23
Total Revenue $335 million $280 million $1.267 billion $1.069 billion
Elastic Cloud Revenue $148 million $112 million $548 million $424 million
GAAP Operating Loss $(46) million $(40) million $(130) million $(219) million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $29 million $N/A $142 million $N/A
GAAP Net Loss per Share $(0.41) $(0.48) $0.59 $(2.47)
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.21 $N/A $1.19 $N/A

Analysis and Outlook

Elastic NV's performance in Q4 and FY24 demonstrates robust growth, particularly in its cloud segment, which is crucial for the company's long-term strategy. The increase in customer count and high Net Expansion Rate indicate strong market adoption and customer retention. However, the GAAP operating losses highlight ongoing challenges in managing operational costs and achieving profitability.

Looking ahead, Elastic NV has provided guidance for Q1 FY25, expecting total revenue between $343 million and $345 million, representing 17% year-over-year growth. The company also anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin between 9.2% and 9.4%, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.24 and $0.26.

Overall, Elastic NV's financial results and strategic initiatives position the company well for future growth, particularly in the expanding fields of AI and cloud computing. Investors will be keen to see how the company continues to innovate and manage its operational efficiencies in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Elastic NV for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.