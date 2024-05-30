PagerDuty Inc (PD) Q1 FY25 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates, GAAP EPS Falls Short

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $111.2 million, an increase of 7.7% year-over-year, slightly below the analyst estimate of $111.45 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $24.1 million, translating to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.26.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $28.6 million, with free cash flow of $27.1 million, indicating strong liquidity.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Announced a $100 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in the company's strategy and growth prospects.
  • Customer Growth: Customers with annual recurring revenue over $100,000 grew by 6% to 811, showcasing robust enterprise adoption.
  • Cash Reserves: Cash, cash equivalents, and current investments totaled $592.8 million as of April 30, 2024, ensuring financial stability.
Article's Main Image

On May 30, 2024, PagerDuty Inc (PD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended April 30, 2024. PagerDuty Inc is a digital operations management platform that manages urgent and mission-critical work for modern, digital businesses. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and combines it with human response data to take the right actions in real-time. The product offerings of the company include PagerDuty Incident Management, DevOps, AIOPs, Process Automation, and Customer Service Operations.

Performance and Challenges

PagerDuty Inc reported a revenue of $111.2 million for Q1 FY25, an increase of 7.7% year over year, slightly below the analyst estimate of $111.45 million. The company posted a GAAP net loss per share of $0.26, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.24. The GAAP operating loss was $21.7 million, while the non-GAAP operating income was $15.3 million. The company continues to face challenges in achieving profitability on a GAAP basis, but it has shown consistent non-GAAP profitability for seven consecutive quarters.

1796278746538471424.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, PagerDuty Inc has made significant financial achievements. The company announced a $100 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in its growth strategy and desire to manage share dilution. The non-GAAP operating margin was 13.8%, four percentage points above the range, indicating efficient scaling and operational stability.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24
Revenue $111.2 million $103.2 million
GAAP Operating Loss $21.7 million $15.8 million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $15.3 million $16.1 million
GAAP Net Loss per Share -$0.26 -$0.13
Non-GAAP Net Income per Share $0.17 $0.21
Operating Cash Flow $28.6 million $22.2 million
Free Cash Flow $27.1 million $21.9 million

Commentary and Analysis

"PagerDuty delivered a solid first quarter with annual recurring revenue growth stabilizing at 10% for the second consecutive quarter, and non-GAAP operating margin four percentage points above the range,” said Jennifer Tejada, Chairperson and CEO, PagerDuty. “We continue to scale efficiently, delivering our seventh consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability. We are encouraged by the stability and momentum emerging from PagerDuty's enterprise focus and success."

The company's focus on enterprise clients and operational efficiency has been pivotal in maintaining its non-GAAP profitability. The growth in customers with annual recurring revenue over $100,000, which increased by 6% to 811, and a dollar-based net retention rate of 106% are positive indicators of customer retention and expansion.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, PagerDuty expects total revenue between $115.5 million and $117.5 million, representing a growth rate of 7% to 9% year over year. The non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be between $0.16 and $0.17. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company projects total revenue between $471.0 million and $477.0 million, with a non-GAAP net income per diluted share between $0.66 and $0.71.

PagerDuty Inc's consistent non-GAAP profitability and strategic initiatives, such as the share repurchase program, position the company well for future growth. However, the ongoing GAAP losses highlight the need for continued focus on cost management and operational efficiency.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PagerDuty Inc for further details.

