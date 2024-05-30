On May 30, 2024, Phreesia Inc (PHR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2024. Phreesia Inc, a provider of comprehensive software solutions aimed at improving the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations, reported significant revenue growth but continued to face challenges in achieving profitability.

Company Overview

Phreesia Inc is a provider of comprehensive software solutions that improve the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations by activating patients in their care to optimize patient health outcomes. Through its SaaS-based technology platform, it offers healthcare services clients a robust suite of integrated solutions that manage patient access, registration, payments, and clinical support.

Performance Highlights

Phreesia Inc reported total revenue of $101.2 million for the quarter, marking a 21% increase year-over-year and surpassing the analyst estimate of $100.97 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $19.7 million, which, although an improvement from the $37.5 million loss in the same period last year, still fell short of the estimated earnings per share of -$0.48.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from the earnings report:

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024 Total Revenue $101.2 million $83.8 million Net Loss $19.7 million $37.5 million Adjusted EBITDA $4.1 million -$13.8 million Cash and Cash Equivalents $79.5 million $87.5 million

Operational Metrics

The average number of healthcare services clients (AHSCs) increased by 23% year-over-year to 4,065. However, healthcare services revenue per AHSC decreased by 3% to $18,243, and total revenue per AHSC fell by 2% to $24,900. These declines indicate potential challenges in maximizing revenue per client despite the growing client base.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Phreesia Inc's revenue growth is a positive indicator of its expanding market presence and the increasing adoption of its solutions. The company's ability to narrow its net loss and achieve a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million, compared to a negative $13.8 million in the prior year, demonstrates progress towards financial stability.

"I am tremendously proud of our team’s commitment to our growth and profitability objectives," said CEO and Co-Founder Chaim Indig.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, Phreesia Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $79.5 million, down from $87.5 million at the end of January 2024. The decrease in cash reserves is attributed to net cash used in operating activities of $0.7 million, investing activities of $5.4 million, and financing activities of $1.8 million.

Outlook

Phreesia Inc has updated its revenue outlook for fiscal year 2025 to a range of $416 million to $426 million, down from the previous range of $424 million to $434 million. The company also revised its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $21 million to $26 million, up from the previous range of $12 million to $20 million. The adjustments reflect the accelerated wind-down of a clearinghouse client relationship and a greater focus on profitable growth.

For more detailed information, please visit the Phreesia investor relations website at ir.phreesia.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Phreesia Inc for further details.