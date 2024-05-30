On May 30, 2024, Guess? Inc (GES, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing a mixed performance with revenue growth but operational challenges. Guess? Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company operates in five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing, with the United States being its largest revenue contributor.

Performance Overview

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Guess? Inc reported a 4% increase in total net revenue to $591.9 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $574.64 million. In constant currency, net revenue increased by 7%. The company recorded a GAAP net earnings of $13.0 million, translating to a GAAP EPS of $0.23, which contrasts with the estimated loss per share of -$0.41. However, the adjusted loss per share was $0.27, reflecting operational challenges.

Segment Performance and Challenges

The company's performance varied across its segments:

Europe: Revenues increased 1% in U.S. dollars and 7% in constant currency. Retail comparable sales (including e-commerce) increased 4% in U.S. dollars and 9% in constant currency.

Americas Retail: Revenues remained flat, with retail comparable sales decreasing 7% in U.S. dollars and 8% in constant currency.

Americas Wholesale: Revenues increased 21% in U.S. dollars and 18% in constant currency.

Asia: Revenues increased 3% in U.S. dollars and 7% in constant currency, despite a 9% decrease in retail comparable sales in U.S. dollars.

Licensing: Revenues increased 21% in both U.S. dollars and constant currency.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Despite the revenue growth, Guess? Inc faced operational challenges. The GAAP loss from operations was $19.9 million, with an operating margin of -3.4%. Adjusted loss from operations was $7.7 million, with an adjusted operating margin of -1.3%. The company attributed these losses to higher expenses, including transaction costs and separation charges, and the unfavorable impact of currency.

Metric Q1 FY 2025 Q1 FY 2024 Net Revenue $591.9 million $569.8 million GAAP Net Earnings $13.0 million -$11.8 million GAAP EPS $0.23 -$0.22 Adjusted Loss per Share -$0.27 -$0.07

Commentaries and Future Outlook

"We are very pleased with our first quarter results, which exceeded our expectations for revenues and earnings per share. We delivered revenue growth of 4% in US dollars and 7% in constant currency, driven by a remarkable performance of our Licensing and Americas wholesale businesses and strong results in Europe and Asia." - Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer

"As we look into the rest of the year, we continue to expect strong revenue growth and solid margin performance. Today we are providing an outlook that is consistent with our previous guidance for the year to exceed $3 billion in revenues for the first time in our Company’s history." - Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer

Analysis and Conclusion

Guess? Inc's first quarter results highlight the company's ability to drive revenue growth despite operational challenges. The mixed EPS results indicate areas that require strategic focus, particularly in managing expenses and mitigating currency impacts. The company's diversified business model and strong brand presence are pivotal in navigating the cyclical retail industry. The acquisition of rag & bone and the launch of Guess Jeans are expected to contribute positively to future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Guess? Inc for further details.