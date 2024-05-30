Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Q1 Earnings: EPS Surges to $2.14, Revenue Beats Estimates with 22% Growth

Strong Sales Growth and Improved Margins Drive Performance

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $1.0 billion, up 22% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $963.26 million.
  • Comparable Sales: Increased by 21%, reflecting strong performance across all regions and brands.
  • Operating Margin: Achieved 12.7%, an increase of 860 basis points from the previous year.
  • Net Income per Diluted Share (GAAP): $2.14, significantly higher than last year's $0.32.
  • Gross Profit Rate: Improved to 66.4%, up 540 basis points from the previous year.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $864 million, compared to $447 million as of April 29, 2023.
  • Full Year Outlook: Increased net sales growth expectation to around 10% and operating margin to around 14%.
Article's Main Image

On May 30, 2024, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The specialty retailer, known for its casual clothing and accessories, achieved record first-quarter net sales and significant improvements in operating margins.

Company Overview

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through its stores and websites, including the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. The company has a global presence with stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, and ships to over 100 countries via its websites. Merchandise is sourced from vendors primarily located in Asia and Central America, supported by distribution centers in Ohio and third-party distributors in Europe and Asia.

Performance Highlights

Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported net sales of $1.0 billion for the first quarter, a 22% increase from the previous year, marking the highest first-quarter net sales in the company's history. Comparable sales grew by 21%, driven by broad-based growth across regions and brands. The Abercrombie brands saw a 31% increase in sales, while Hollister brands grew by 12%.

1796298279995207680.png

The company's operating margin improved significantly to 12.7%, up 860 basis points from the previous year. This improvement was attributed to strong top-line growth and gross profit rate expansion.

Financial Achievements

Abercrombie & Fitch Co's financial achievements for the first quarter include:

  • Net income per diluted share of $2.14, compared to $0.32 in the previous year.
  • Gross profit rate of 66.4%, up approximately 540 basis points from last year.
  • Operating income of $130 million, compared to $34 million last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change
Net Sales $1.0 billion $836 million +22%
Operating Margin 12.7% 4.1% +860 bps
Net Income per Diluted Share $2.14 $0.32 +568%

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of May 4, 2024, Abercrombie & Fitch Co had cash and equivalents of $864 million, inventories of $449 million, and long-term gross borrowings of $214 million. The company also had borrowing availability of $293 million under its senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

For the year-to-date period ended May 4, 2024, the company reported:

  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $95 million.
  • Net cash used for investing activities of $39 million.
  • Net cash used for financing activities of $93 million.

During the first quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch Co repurchased 119,000 shares for approximately $15 million and purchased $9 million of its outstanding Senior Secured Notes.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Based on the strong first-quarter performance, Abercrombie & Fitch Co has increased its full-year outlook. The company now expects:

  • Net sales growth of around 10%, up from the previous outlook of 4% to 6%.
  • Operating margin of around 14%, up from the previous outlook of 12%.
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $170 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co's first-quarter results demonstrate the company's ability to leverage its brand strength and operational efficiency to achieve record sales and improved profitability. Investors and stakeholders can access the full details of the earnings report in the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Abercrombie & Fitch Co for further details.

