On May 28, 2024, Julie Mchugh, Director at Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 28,617 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Lantheus Holdings Inc, headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. The company's products are used by cardiologists, radiologists, and other medical professionals to help diagnose and treat patients.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Lantheus Holdings Inc shows a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent sale by Julie Mchugh aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company.

Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc were trading at $78.5 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $5.581 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.29, which is lower than both the industry median of 23.125 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a GF Value of $95.88, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and the ongoing trend of insider transactions.

