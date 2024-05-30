On May 30, 2024, Mark Winmill, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Self Storage Inc (SELF, Financial), purchased 22,899 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 287,494.289 shares of Global Self Storage Inc.

Global Self Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that is primarily involved in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage facilities in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 31,099 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader trend of insider buying at the company, with 6 insider buys recorded over the past year compared to just 1 insider sell.

Shares of Global Self Storage Inc were trading at $4.96 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $56.076 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.21, which is above the industry median of 16.51.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, based on a GF Value of $5.38. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider buying activity may be of interest to investors looking for signals in changes of stock ownership and valuation perspectives.

