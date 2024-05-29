On May 29, 2024, Director Charles Moran sold 11,000 shares of CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) at a price of $110.83 per share, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,967 shares of the company.

CommVault Systems Inc specializes in data protection and information management software applications and related services. The company is known for its Commvault software suite, which provides data protection, cloud and infrastructure management, retention, and compliance capabilities for mid- to large-scale organizations worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for CommVault Systems Inc shows a total of 25 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent transaction by Director Charles Moran follows this trend of insider selling activity.

Shares of CommVault Systems Inc were trading at $110.83 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $4.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 28.93, which is above the industry median of 26.63.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is calculated at $75.87, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.46.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director Charles Moran might be of interest to investors tracking insider activities as an indicator of the company's future prospects and valuation alignment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.