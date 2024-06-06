Adrian Gregory, President, EMEA of Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT, Financial), executed a sale of 2,750 shares of the company on May 29, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $195.83, valuing the transaction at approximately $538,442.25.

Insight Enterprises Inc specializes in providing information technology hardware, software, cloud solutions, and services to clients globally. The company's offerings aim to support businesses in managing their IT needs efficiently.

Over the past year, Adrian Gregory has sold a total of 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 7 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Insight Enterprises Inc were trading at $195.83 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $6.354 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.55, which is above both the industry median of 23.93 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $105.11, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.86, Insight Enterprises Inc is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Insight Enterprises Inc provides a glimpse into the recent activities within the company's stock transactions, reflecting the ongoing financial decisions being made by its executives.

