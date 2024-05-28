On May 28, 2024, Heinz Maeusli, Director at Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH, Financial), executed a sale of 18,373 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,340 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Lantheus Holdings Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. The company's products are used by radiologists, cardiologists, and other physicians to provide accurate, diagnostic information that helps guide patient management and therapy.

Over the past year, Heinz Maeusli has sold a total of 18,373 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Lantheus Holdings Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with 24 insider sells recorded over the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc were priced at $79.19, resulting in a market cap of approximately $5.581 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.29, which is lower than both the industry median of 23.125 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to determine fair stock pricing, Lantheus Holdings Inc is currently modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $95.88 compared to the current price of $79.19 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

