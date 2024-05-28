On May 28, 2024, Tracy Kemp, Senior Vice President-Chief Information & Digital Officer of Allegion PLC (ALLE, Financial), executed a sale of 2,194 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $121.98 per share, making the total amount traded $267,586.12. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,103 shares of the company.

Allegion PLC is a global pioneer in safety and security products and solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative electronic security solutions that secure people and assets with a variety of products including locks, locksets, portable security, and door closers.

Over the past year, Tracy Kemp has sold a total of 2,194 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale follows a pattern observed in the insider transaction history for Allegion PLC, which shows a total of 6 insider sales and 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Allegion PLC were trading at $121.98 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.65, which is above the industry median of 17.56.

The GF Value of Allegion PLC is calculated at $130.91, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects. With Allegion PLC's stable valuation and the ongoing adjustments in insider holdings, stakeholders might look for further cues from upcoming financial reports and market developments.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.