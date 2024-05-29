Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) CEO Acquires Additional Shares

On May 29, 2024, Thomas Pike, CEO of Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 57,827 shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc.

Fortrea Holdings Inc operates in the technology sector, providing a range of software and services that cater to the needs of various industries. The company's commitment to innovation and quality has positioned it as a key player in its field.

Over the past year, Thomas Pike has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 30,000 shares. There have been no sales recorded by the insider during this period. The overall insider transaction history for Fortrea Holdings Inc shows a trend of more buying activities, with 3 insider buys and 0 insider sells over the last year.

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc were priced at $24.81 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company's market cap is currently $2.16 billion. Investors may also consider looking at other valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow to gain a better understanding of the stock's valuation.

For further insights into the stock's valuation, investors can refer to the GF Value of Fortrea Holdings Inc.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider’s confidence in the future prospects of Fortrea Holdings Inc.

