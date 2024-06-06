Edward Spehar, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF, Financial), sold 7,125 shares of the company on May 29, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 44,765 shares of the company.

Brighthouse Financial Inc specializes in providing life insurance and annuity products designed to help clients protect what they have earned and ensure it lasts. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, Edward Spehar has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. He has sold a total of 14,250 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc were trading at $41.91 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.71 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $55.62, suggesting that Brighthouse Financial Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.