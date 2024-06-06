William Jordan, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of EQT Corp (EQT, Financial), sold 35,000 shares of the company on May 29, 2024. The transaction was detailed in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 456,837 shares of EQT Corp.

EQT Corp is a natural gas production company with operations focused in the Appalachian area. The company is the largest natural gas producer in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for EQT Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 3 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of EQT Corp were trading at $40.72, giving the company a market cap of $18.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 29.86, which is higher than the industry median of 11.54 and also above the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of EQT Corp's stock is estimated at $17.46 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 2.33. This indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

