Q1 2024 Andfjord Salmon Group AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Martin Rasmussen - Andfjord Salmon AS - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and welcome to this presentation of Andfjord Salmon first quarter. My name is Martin Rasmussen, I am the CEO of the company, and today's webcast will be held in English only. Together with me today is our CFO, Bjarne Martinsen, and we will have a Q&A session after the presentation. And please note that you can submit questions through our webcast solution, but you can also ask it here in the audience.



Agenda, is first brief introduction to Andfjord Salmon. We will then look at the highlights from the first quarter and a subsequent event. And we will go to the final report from [Bjarne] before giving a brief status on the current sorry, a recap on the post-smolt strategy, and then we'll go to the status of the Kvalnes build-out. And we will also inform about the private placement with new strategic investor and Bjarne will cover the financial, and we will end the presentation with a summary outlook and Q&A.



But before we are moving to the concept of Andfjord Salmon, we would like to show you a