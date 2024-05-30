May 30, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



All participants, please stand-by. your conference is ready to begin. Good morning, and welcome to the CIBC quarterly financial results call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Geoff Weiss, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Geoff.



Geoff Weiss - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We'll begin this morning's presentation with opening remarks from Victor Dodig, our President and Chief Executive Officer; followed by Rob Sedran, our Chief Financial Officer; and Frank Guse, our Chief Risk Officer. Also on the call today are a number of our group heads, including Shawn Beber, US Region; Harry Culham, Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services; Jon Hountalas, Canadian Banking; and Hratch Panossian, Personal and Business Banking. They're all available to take questions following the prepared remarks.



We have a hard stop this morning at 08:30 AM, so please limit your questions to one during