Q1 2024 Destination XL Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Q1 2024 Destination XL Group, Incorporated earnings call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



Shelly Mokas - Destination XL Group Inc - VP, IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Destination XL Group's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 earnings call. On our call today are our President and Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Kanter, and our Chief Financial Officer, Peter Stratton.



During today's call, we will discuss some non-GAAP metrics to provide investors with useful information about our financial performance. Please refer to our earnings release, which was filed this morning and is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.dxl.com for an explanation and reconciliation of such measures.



Today's discussion also contains certain forward-looking statements