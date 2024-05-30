Q1 2024 Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Build-A-Bear Workshop, first quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Gary Schierow, Build-A-Bear Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Gary Schnierow - Build-A-Bear Workshop - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance



Thank you.



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Build-A-Bear's, first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us today are Build-A-Bear CEO, Sharon Price John and CFO, Voin Todorovic. During this call, we'll refer to forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially, please refer to our Forms 10-K and 10-Q, including the risk factor section. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.



During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in today's earnings press release, which is