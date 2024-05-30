Q1 2025 Asana Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Asana's first-quarter 2025 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Catherine Buan, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Catherine Buan - Asana Inc - Head - Investor Relations
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the financial results for Asana's first quarter fiscal year 2025. With me on today's call are Dustin Moskovitz, Asana's Co-Founder and CEO; Anne Raimondi, our Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business; and Tim Wan, our Chief Financial Officer.
Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for free cash flow, our financial outlook, strategic plans, and our market position and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the
May 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
