On May 30, 2024, Scott Toothaker, Director at Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc (BHB, Financial), purchased 4,476 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc operates as a bank holding company. The bank provides a range of financial services, including retail and commercial banking products and services, as well as wealth management and investment services.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc were priced at $25.82 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $393.61 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.40, which is below the industry median of 9.51.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $28.63, suggesting that Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The insider transaction history for Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 7 insider buys and 0 insider sells.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent purchase by Director Scott Toothaker could signal a positive outlook on the bank's future performance from within the company.

