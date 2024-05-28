On May 28, 2024, John Zimmer, the Executive Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Chief Financial Officer of Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial), sold 6,595 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 157,628 shares of the company.

Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial) is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and a molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of SMC, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. Additionally, the company offers value-added services such as the design and development of products, tooling manufacturing, and part assembly.

Over the past year, John Zimmer has sold a total of 69,999 shares and purchased 2,500 shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 2 insider buys and 26 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc were trading at $19.69 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $165.69 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.25, which is lower than the industry median of 24.355 and also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.4, based on a GF Value of $14.05. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

