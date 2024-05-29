On May 29, 2024, Mohsin Hussain, Chief Technology Officer of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP, Financial), sold 17,299 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 88,546 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc, a technology company, is engaged in providing identity resolution services which enable companies to leverage their data across various marketing channels.

Over the past year, Mohsin Hussain has sold a total of 52,051 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been eight insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc were trading at $31.15 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.042 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 171.50, significantly above both the industry median of 26.63 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of LiveRamp Holdings Inc is estimated at $34.34 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market activities and financial analysis.

