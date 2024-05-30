On May 30, 2024, Marc Krug, Group President, Delivery at Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN, Financial), executed a sale of 13,657 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN, Financial) is a provider of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions. The company's services include traditional staffing for nursing, allied, and physician markets, as well as workforce solutions that are designed to enhance the efficiency and quality of patient care in healthcare facilities.

Over the past year, Marc Krug has sold a total of 19,657 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Cross Country Healthcare Inc, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc were trading at $14.82 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $512.917 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.35, which is lower than the industry median of 25.525.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $18.55, indicating that it is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.