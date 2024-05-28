On May 28, 2024, Vivek Jetley, President & Head of Analytics at ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc.

ExlService Holdings Inc specializes in operations management and analytics, offering solutions to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness for various businesses. The company's services are designed to integrate seamlessly with client operations, providing strategic benefits in operational scalability and cost efficiency.

Over the past year, Vivek Jetley has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for ExlService Holdings Inc shows a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of ExlService Holdings Inc were trading at $30.28 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.80 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 27.34, slightly above the industry median of 26.63.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ExlService Holdings Inc is estimated at $39.93 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.