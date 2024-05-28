Director Mark Furlong Sells 5,000 Shares of Kforce Inc (KFRC)

On May 28, 2024, Mark Furlong, a Director at Kforce Inc (KFRC, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of Kforce Inc.

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services and solutions firm that operates in the technology and finance sectors, providing skilled professionals for project-based and permanent roles.

Shares of Kforce Inc were priced at $61.7 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $1.175 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.97, which is above both the industry median of 17.56 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Kforce Inc is $62.21, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The overall insider transaction history for Kforce Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 5 insider sells recorded.

This recent transaction by the insider continues the trend of sales observed over the past year, reflecting the insider's trading activities within the company.

