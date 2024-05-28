On May 28, 2024, Charles F. Wagner Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), sold 3,250 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $454.79 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 50,387 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has a strong presence in treating cystic fibrosis and is actively researching and developing treatments for other serious and life-threatening diseases.

Over the past year, Charles F. Wagner Jr. has sold a total of 9,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $454.79 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $114.33 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 28.75, which is above both the industry median of 27.08 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is estimated at $364.59 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

The insider transaction trends and the valuation metrics suggest a cautious outlook for potential investors, considering the stock's current market performance and valuation levels.

