On May 30, 2024, Maha Ibrahim, a Director at Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial), sold 200 shares of the company at a price of $1,083.73 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,602 shares of the company.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial) is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk® among others, catering to a broad range of consumers seeking functional and stylish products.

Over the past year, Maha Ibrahim has sold a total of 200 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Deckers Outdoor Corp shows a total of 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading at $1,083.73 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $27.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.96, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $607.66, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.78. This suggests that Deckers Outdoor Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider might provide investors with different perspectives on their investment strategies concerning Deckers Outdoor Corp, considering the company's valuation and stock performance metrics.

