On May 28, 2024, Judith Sprieser, Director at Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial), executed a sale of 2,267 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 28,849 shares of the company.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial) operates global exchanges, clearing houses, and provides mortgage technology, data, and listing services. The company's platforms support the investment, trading, and risk management requirements of market participants.

Over the past year, Judith Sprieser has sold a total of 6,751 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company shows a total of 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc were priced at $134.57 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of $76.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.63, which is above both the industry median of 18.36 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $118.26, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. This suggests that Intercontinental Exchange Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are positioning themselves with respect to their holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.