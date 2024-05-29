Sr Vice President & President - Commercial Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on Inc (SNA, Financial) on May 29, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 252.2703 shares of the company.

Snap-on Inc, headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is a global provider of professional tools, equipment, and related solutions for technicians in the automotive, aviation, marine, and railroad industries among others. The company's offerings include hand and power tools, tool storage products, diagnostics software, and other solutions for vehicle maintenance and repair.

Over the past year, Jesus Arregui has sold a total of 10,996 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Snap-on Inc shows a trend with 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of Snap-on Inc were trading at $265.17, giving the company a market cap of approximately $14.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 14.07, which is lower than the industry median of 23.29 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to determine if a stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued, Snap-on Inc has a GF Value of $257.97. With the current price of $265.17, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

