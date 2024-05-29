On May 29, 2024, Jayme Mendal, CEO and President of EverQuote Inc (EVER, Financial), executed a sale of 5,750 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $24.6 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 451,256 shares of EverQuote Inc.

EverQuote Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The platform allows consumers to connect with insurance providers and agencies to find optimal rates for insurance coverage, including auto, home, and life insurance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,780 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at EverQuote Inc shows a predominance of selling activities, with 60 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same period.

As of the latest sale, EverQuote Inc's shares were trading at $24.6, giving the company a market cap of $844.347 million. The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.84, based on a GF Value of $8.66.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential future stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market sentiment.

