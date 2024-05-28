On May 28, 2024, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral, Chief Accounting Officer of Lyft Inc (LYFT, Financial), sold 9,083 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 351,853 shares of Lyft Inc.

Lyft Inc operates as a ride-sharing company, offering a platform for peer-to-peer ride-sharing, ride service hailing, and micro-mobility system that connects riders with drivers. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Over the past year, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral has sold a total of 64,304 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Lyft Inc, where insider activity has included 3 buys and 31 sells.

Shares of Lyft Inc were trading at $15.67 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $6.36 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, based on a GF Value of $17.19.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.