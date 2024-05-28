On May 28, 2024, Blake Borgeson, Director at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX, Financial), executed a sale of 11,447 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $9.17 per share, totaling approximately $104,990. The insider now owns 7,186,913 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology firm focused on integrating computational biology with industrial-scale biology to enhance drug discovery processes. The company aims to decode biology by integrating technological innovations, which could potentially lead to accelerated therapeutic discovery and development.

Over the past year, Blake Borgeson has sold a total of 352,446 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 75 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX, Financial) has a market cap of $2.108 billion. The stock's closing price on the day of the transaction was $9.17. Based on the GF Value of $14.16, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.65, indicating that the stock is currently assessed as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, adjustments are made based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

