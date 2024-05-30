Release Date: May 30, 2024

Positive Points

Q1 revenues grew 13% year over year, with revenue from the largest customers growing even faster.

Non-GAAP operating margins improved by 5 percentage points year over year.

Strong international revenue growth, particularly in EMEA and Japan, with overall international revenues growing 14.5% year over year.

Significant progress in AI integration, with positive feedback from early adopters and strategic customers.

Increased pipeline and predictability in the business, with expectations for re-acceleration in the second half of the year.

Negative Points

Overall dollar-based net retention rate was 100%, indicating limited expansion within existing customers.

Q2 revenue growth guidance of 9% to 10% year over year, showing a deceleration compared to Q1.

Non-GAAP loss from operations expected to be between $23.0 million to $21.0 million for Q2, indicating ongoing profitability challenges.

Concerns about AI driving more seat compression, potentially impacting future revenue growth.

Ongoing budget scrutiny and headwinds affecting customer spending and expansion, particularly in the US.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Dustin, can you elaborate on the potential paradigm shift with generative AI and how it might affect traditional software categories?

A: Dustin Moskovitz, CEO: The way workflows happen will change dramatically, affecting the order of software categories. For example, ITSM might shift from human ticket responses to fully automated responses. While it's early, we're working with select customers in a closed beta to explore these AI-driven workflows.

Q: Anne, how are you differentiating Asana's AI offerings in a crowded market?

A: Anne Raimondi, COO: We're focusing on executive-level engagement, showcasing our unique AI strategy and original research. Our customer advisory boards and executive briefings have been effective in demonstrating the value of Asana's AI capabilities, generating excitement and new ideas among CIOs.

Q: Dustin, how is Asana using AI internally to adjust both the product and go-to-market roadmaps?

A: Dustin Moskovitz, CEO: We're integrating AI into existing workflows, enhancing features like smart summaries and smart answers. Custom AI workflows are a continuation of our roadmap, allowing us to automate steps within Asana without requiring IT intervention.

Q: Tim, can you provide insights into the industry segments showing demand stabilization?

A: Tim Wan, CFO: We're seeing stabilization across all segments, particularly in tech, which faced layoffs earlier. Our pipeline is growing year over year, driven by various industries, indicating that work management as a category is expanding.

Q: Dustin, when do you expect meaningful adoption of AI in the Asana application layer?

A: Dustin Moskovitz, CEO: Early adopters are already using our AI features. The best adoption comes from integrating AI into existing workflows, like GitHub Copilot for development. We're focusing on delivering AI-driven value within Asana, which will drive more interest and adoption.

Q: Jackson, does Asana need critical mass within an enterprise to access other systems of record for AI-driven workflows?

A: Dustin Moskovitz, CEO: No, we don't need critical mass. We can integrate with other tools through specific API calls. Most of our built-in functionality doesn't require external tools, focusing on collaborative work management within Asana.

Q: How does Asana's relationship with AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic provide an advantage?

A: Dustin Moskovitz, CEO: Our close relationships with these companies give us early access to tools and roadmaps, allowing us to stay ahead in AI development. This high-bandwidth communication helps us make informed decisions on where to invest in our platform.

Q: Can you provide more color on the renewal base and churn risk for Q2?

A: Tim Wan, CFO: We expect some tough renewals in Q2 but anticipate stabilization in gross renewal rates and NRR afterward. The slope of decline has flattened, indicating more stability compared to last year.

Q: How are the new pricing and packaging strategies performing?

A: Anne Raimondi, COO: We're seeing positive signals, with nearly double the number of customers adopting new packages compared to Q4. Approximately 40% of our enterprise tier ARR is from customers up-tiering to new enterprise packages.

Q: Will AI tools lead to seat compression, and how does Asana plan to address this?

A: Dustin Moskovitz, CEO: While it's unknown, we have significant seat expansion opportunities. Moving towards a consumption-based revenue model aligns price with value, mitigating potential seat compression issues.

