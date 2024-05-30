Revenue: $39.1 million for Q4, a 12% increase YoY; $144.9 million for fiscal year 2024, an 18% increase YoY.

Music Publishing Revenue: $26.4 million for Q4, a 14% increase YoY; 15% growth for fiscal year 2024.

Recorded Music Revenue: $11.2 million for Q4, a 3% increase YoY; 22% growth for fiscal year 2024.

Organic Revenue Growth: 8% for Q4; 12% including acquisitions.

Operating Income: Record-setting for the full year.

OIBDA: $15.1 million for Q4, a 5% increase YoY; $49.6 million for fiscal year 2024, a 15% increase YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA: $16 million for Q4, a 6% increase YoY; $55.6 million for fiscal year 2024, a 20% increase YoY.

Net Income: $2.9 million for Q4, up from $2.3 million YoY; $800,000 for fiscal year 2024, down from $2.8 million YoY.

EPS: $0.04 for Q4, unchanged YoY; $0.01 for fiscal year 2024, down from $0.04 YoY.

Interest Expense: $5.2 million for Q4, up from $4.2 million YoY; $21.1 million for fiscal year 2024, up from $14.8 million YoY.

Cost of Revenue: 16% increase YoY for Q4; 16% increase YoY for fiscal year 2024.

Administration Expenses: 19% increase YoY for Q4; 28% increase YoY for fiscal year 2024.

Performance Revenue: 73% increase YoY for Q4; 37% increase YoY for fiscal year 2024.

Digital Revenue: 11% increase YoY for Q4.

Synchronization Revenue: 147% increase YoY for Q4.

Physical Revenue: 34% decrease YoY for Q4.

Liquidity: $132.3 million at year-end, including $18.1 million cash on hand and $114.2 million available under revolver.

Total Debt: $330.8 million at year-end, net of $5 million deferred financing costs.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance: Revenue expected to be $148 million to $152 million; Adjusted EBITDA expected to be $58 million to $61 million.

Release Date: May 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Reservoir Media Inc (RSVR, Financial) posted an 18% increase in revenue for the fiscal year, with 15% and 22% growth in music publishing and recorded music segments, respectively.

The company added several award-winning artists and songwriters to its catalog, contributing to 10 Grammy Awards across six genres and 42 number ones on Billboard's charts.

Reservoir Media Inc (RSVR) successfully utilized AI to increase revenue by tracking and identifying more uses of its copyrights across digital platforms.

The company finished the year with a strong fourth quarter, showing healthy organic revenue growth of 8% or 12% including acquisitions.

Reservoir Media Inc (RSVR) has a robust pipeline with over $1 billion in consideration and is in a solid financial position to continue executing transactions with high ROI.

Negative Points

Net income for fiscal 2024 decreased to $800,000 from $2.8 million last year, primarily due to losses on the fair value of interest rate swaps and increased interest expense.

The company's administration expenses for fiscal 2024 increased by 28% from the prior year, partly due to a write-off of recoupable legal expenses and inflationary cost increases.

Interest expense for the full fiscal year increased by 43% compared to the previous year, largely due to a higher debt balance and increased SOFR.

Synchronization revenue in the publishing segment decreased by 14% in the fourth quarter, primarily due to writer and actor strikes causing production delays in the television and film industries.

The company's guidance for fiscal year 2025 reflects a more conservative outlook, with expected revenue growth of only 4%, partly due to the impact of Spotify's recent accounting changes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You paid down $11.5 million of debt. Was there anything driving that decision other than typical capital allocation decisions?

A: Jim Heindlmeyer, CFO: It was part of our ongoing cash management and balance sheet management. It had nothing to do with deal flow or a shortage of opportunities.

Q: Did the pipeline decrease from $2 billion to $1 billion?

A: Golnar Khosrowshahi, CEO: Yes, that's correct.

Q: Can you provide any color on your M&A outlook for fiscal year '25?

A: Golnar Khosrowshahi, CEO: We are optimistic about the deal flow. The pipeline is robust with interesting off-market opportunities. We continue to see assets trading in the mid to high teens, and we are executing well below that.

Q: How do you see the top-line growth rate breaking down between the two segments for fiscal year '25?

A: Jim Heindlmeyer, CFO: We factor in various elements, including the Spotify bundling issue and the release of De La Soul's catalog in fiscal '24. We operate with a certain level of conservatism in our guidance.

Q: Can you dig deeper into the change in the pipeline from $2 billion to $1 billion?

A: Golnar Khosrowshahi, CEO: A couple of larger deals have moved, but we still see ample deal flow for our appetite.

Q: Why is the fiscal year '25 outlook lower compared to the organic growth in fiscal '24?

A: Jim Heindlmeyer, CFO: Factors include the non-recurring release of De La Soul's catalog and the impact of Spotify's bundling changes. We also operate with a level of conservatism until we get further into the year.

Q: How do you view the payoff for AI and machine-learning investments?

A: Golnar Khosrowshahi, CEO: It's a mix of both revenue generation and cost savings. AI helps us become better at licensing and mining the catalog, directly linking to revenue generation.

Q: Do higher interest rates impact the pace of M&A?

A: Golnar Khosrowshahi, CEO: Based on our current pipeline and targets, we still see opportunities that provide ample returns, so we don't see a material change in the intermediate term.

