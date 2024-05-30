Release Date: May 30, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue grew 40% year over year, making SentinelOne Inc (S, Financial) one of the fastest-growing companies in the public markets.

Gross margin increased to a record high of 79%, marking the 11th consecutive quarter with more than 25 points of operating margin expansion.

Achieved positive free cash flow margin for the first time in the company's history, with a substantial positive 18% free cash flow margin.

Strong demand for SentinelOne Inc (S)'s AI-driven autonomous cybersecurity platform, with significant growth in endpoint, cloud, and data solutions.

Momentum with large enterprises remains strong, with customers generating more than $100,000 in ARR growing 30% year over year.

Negative Points

Macroeconomic uncertainty and tighter financial conditions continue to impact customer buying behavior.

Seasonally small quarter with timing and sizes of large deals affecting performance.

Go-to-market transition and enhancements are still in progress, which may cause some disruption.

ARR growth of 35% was impacted by macroeconomic challenges and go-to-market revamping.

Modestly revised full-year revenue outlook range to reflect persistent macro uncertainty and go-to-market transition.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What changed this quarter to lead you to adjust the guidance for the full year?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: We see some of the same macro factors as previous quarters, but this quarter was seasonally small for us. We observed timing and size changes in large deals. Internally, our go-to-market strategy is evolving, improving our renewal, marketing, and enablement processes. This transition adds some operational changes, leading us to modestly adjust our full-year revenue outlook by less than 1%.

Q: Why not invest more in sales and marketing to accelerate growth, given your strong cash position?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: We are committed to profitability while focusing on growth. This quarter's positive cash flow gives us the ability to invest more strategically. We are leaning into growth areas like AI and cloud security, balancing investments with our profitability targets.

Q: How are you factoring in potential go-to-market disruptions in your guidance?

A: David Bernhardt, CFO: We guide based on what we have line of sight to, considering macro conditions, go-to-market transitions, and new product ramps. We expect stronger second-half pipeline and improved conversion rates, driven by new products like CNAPP and AI.

Q: Was there any business that slipped towards the end of April that has since been booked?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: Yes, some deals booked into the next quarter, but this is normal business dynamics. Nothing significant or challenging impacted our quarterly results.

Q: Can you provide more details on the quick integration of PingSafe and its impact?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: The integration was planned, leveraging our talented R&D team. PingSafe doubles our cloud security opportunity, enhancing our cloud security suite and allowing us to penetrate our customer base further.

Q: Can you discuss the performance in enterprise versus SMB segments?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: We see continuous improvement in larger enterprise deals. While there are headwinds across the board, our focus is on developing enterprise muscle and leveraging new offerings that are more enterprise-oriented.

Q: How do you justify your growth rate compared to a larger competitor growing at the same rate?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: We are focused on responsible growth and efficiency. Our growth is constrained by our commitment to profitability. We are building the best technology and an effective go-to-market machine, investing strategically while maintaining strong growth and profitability.

Q: How are you balancing growth and maintaining a modest OpEx target?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: Growth is elective, and we focus on growing smarter, not necessarily more expensively. We prioritize core areas like data, AI, and cloud, avoiding dilution across multiple modules. We assess investments quarterly to ensure we stay on the right path.

Q: Can you provide more granularity on go-to-market changes and sales productivity?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: We are seeing rising productivity and participation metrics, driven by new leadership and partnerships. Sales attrition is normal, and we continue to up-level talent and focus on high-yielding parts of the business.

Q: How is demand in the SMB to mid-market segments?

A: Tomer Weingarten, CEO: We see strength across the board, with some pockets of headwinds in SMB and other areas. Overall, we don't view any specific area as materially different, and we continue to navigate the macro environment by improving execution and focusing investments.

