On May 28, 2024, William Guyer, the Chief Development Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $32 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT, Financial) is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol.

Over the past year, William Guyer has sold a total of 40,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Corcept Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc were trading at $32 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.25 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.44, which is above both the industry median of 27.08 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Corcept Therapeutics Inc is estimated at $35.66 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Corcept Therapeutics Inc.

