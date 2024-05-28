On May 28, 2024, Michael Capellas, Director of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial), executed a sale of 78,872 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 219,037 shares of Flex Ltd.

Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) is a multinational technological manufacturer. It designs and builds intelligent products for a connected world. With operations in over 30 countries, Flex Ltd provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight, and logistics services to companies of all sizes in various industries and end-markets.

Over the past year, Michael Capellas has sold a total of 78,872 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale reflects a continuation of insider selling activities at Flex Ltd, as there have been 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Flex Ltd were trading at $33.64 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Flex Ltd stands at 14.69, which is lower than the industry median of 23.93.

The GF Value of Flex Ltd is $16.28, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.07. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider selling event may be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market sentiment and the valuation of Flex Ltd.

