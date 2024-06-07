Steven Fendley, President of the US Division at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company on May 28, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 391,160 shares of the company.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc specializes in providing advanced engineering, security, and surveillance systems to government and commercial clients. The company's offerings include unmanned systems, satellite communications, cybersecurity solutions, and missile defense systems.

Over the past year, Steven Fendley has sold a total of 155,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were priced at $21.97. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.25 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9,999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median of 34.72 and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price of $21.97, compared to the GF Value of $18.38, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's valuation and stock performance trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.