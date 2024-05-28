Director Rowan Chapman Sells Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA)

On May 28, 2024, Rowan Chapman, Director at Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), sold 4,856 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 5,005 shares of Natera Inc.

Natera Inc specializes in genetic testing and diagnostics with a focus on women’s health, oncology, and organ health. The company's innovative technology aims to provide early and accurate insights for personalized health management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,621 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Natera Inc, where there have been 90 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Natera Inc were priced at $109.09 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $13.52 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Natera Inc is estimated at $69.57 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.57. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The above insider trend image reflects the selling pattern at Natera Inc, highlighting the absence of insider purchases against a backdrop of frequent sales.

The GF Value image indicates that Natera Inc's stock price is significantly above its estimated intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock might be overvalued at the current price level.

This transaction and the ongoing insider selling trend could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and stock valuation.

