ServiceNow Inc (NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono Sells 1,800 Shares

On May 28, 2024, Gina Mastantuono, Chief Financial Officer of ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial), sold 1,800 shares of the company at a price of $738.88 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 13,290 shares of ServiceNow Inc.

ServiceNow Inc is a company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions to manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. The company's products include a broad suite of applications built on its proprietary platform that automates workflow and integrates related business processes.

Over the past year, Gina Mastantuono has sold a total of 7,347 shares of ServiceNow Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc were trading at $738.88 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $132.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 68.80, which is above the industry median of 26.63.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $761.58, indicating that ServiceNow Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value.

