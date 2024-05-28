On May 28, 2024, William Hoffman, Director at Inari Medical Inc (NARI, Financial), executed a sale of 60,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 865,359 shares of Inari Medical Inc.

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. The company's innovative devices are specifically designed to remove blood clots and restore healthy blood flow in the venous system.

Over the past year, William Hoffman has sold a total of 355,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Inari Medical Inc, where there have been 28 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Shares of Inari Medical Inc were trading at $50.13 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.95 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are significant in understanding the stock's market position.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Inari Medical Inc is estimated at $97.04 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The insider selling trend and the current stock valuation provide critical data points for investors considering their positions in Inari Medical Inc.

