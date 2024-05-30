Q1 2024 Burlington Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Burlington Stores, Inc. first-quarter 2024 earnings and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to David Glick, Senior Vice President. Please go ahead.



David Glick - Burlington Stores, Inc. - Senior Vice President Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate everyone's participation in today's conference call to discuss Burlington's fiscal 2024 first quarter operating results. Unless otherwise indicated, our discussion of results for the 2024 first quarter exclude the impact of certain expenses associated with the acquisition of Bed, Bath & Beyond leases.



Our presenters today are Michael O'Sullivan, our Chief Executive Officer, and Kristin Wolfe, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Before I turn the call over to Michael, I would like to inform listeners that this call may not be transcribed, recorded or broadcast without our express permission. A replay of the call will