On May 30, 2024, Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 (Q1 FY25), ending May 4, 2024. The company reported a mixed performance with earnings per share (EPS) surpassing analyst estimates, while revenue fell short.

Company Overview

With $43.5 billion in consolidated 2023 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the U.S., boasting roughly 8.3% share of the North American market and north of 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have seen the U.S. e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Q1 FY25 Financial Performance

Best Buy reported revenue of $8.85 billion for Q1 FY25, a 6.5% decline from $9.47 billion in Q1 FY24. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $8.96 billion. The company’s GAAP diluted EPS increased by 2% to $1.13, while non-GAAP diluted EPS rose by 4% to $1.20, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.06.

Segment Performance

In the domestic segment, revenue decreased by 6.8% to $8.20 billion, driven by a comparable sales decline of 6.3%. The largest declines were seen in appliances, home theater, gaming, and mobile phones, partially offset by growth in services and laptops. Domestic online revenue also saw a 6.1% decline, representing 30.8% of total domestic revenue.

Internationally, revenue fell by 3.3% to $644 million, with a comparable sales decline of 3.3%. The international gross profit rate decreased to 22.8% from 23.7% last year, primarily due to lower product margin rates.

Profitability and Expenses

Best Buy’s GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue improved to 3.5% from 3.3% in Q1 FY24. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue also increased to 3.8% from 3.4%. The domestic gross profit rate rose to 23.4% from 22.6%, driven by improved performance in the services category, including membership offerings.

Domestic GAAP SG&A expenses were $1.60 billion, or 19.5% of revenue, down from $1.71 billion, or 19.4% of revenue, last year. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $1.59 billion, or 19.4% of revenue, compared to $1.69 billion, or 19.2% of revenue, last year. The decrease in SG&A expenses was attributed to lower employee compensation, reduced vehicle rental costs, and lower expenses across multiple areas, partially offset by higher technology expenses.

CEO Commentary

“Today we are reporting better-than-expected Q1 profitability,” said Corie Barry, Best Buy CEO. “Through strong execution, we continued to manage our profitability while at the same time preparing for future growth. We made progress on our FY25 priorities, grew our paid membership base and drove improvements in our customer experiences.”

FY25 Financial Guidance

Best Buy maintained its FY25 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $5.75 to $6.20. The company expects Q2 FY25 comparable sales to decline by approximately 3% and non-GAAP operating income rate to be around 3.5%.

“As we look to the rest of the year, we continue to expect sequential improvement in our comparable sales performance, however, we believe we are trending towards the midpoint of our annual comparable sales guidance,” said Matt Bilunas, Best Buy CFO. “Even at the midpoint of the comparable sales guidance, we expect to deliver profitability at the high end of our non-GAAP operating income rate guidance due to a higher gross profit rate in our membership and services offerings.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 Revenue ($ in millions) $8,847 $9,467 GAAP Operating Income % 3.5% 3.3% Non-GAAP Operating Income % 3.8% 3.4% GAAP Diluted EPS $1.13 $1.11 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $1.20 $1.15

Conclusion

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q1 FY25 with better-than-expected profitability despite a challenging sales environment. The company's focus on enhancing customer experiences and expanding its membership base has contributed to its improved gross profit rate. However, the decline in comparable sales highlights the ongoing challenges in the consumer electronics market. Investors will be keen to see how Best Buy navigates these challenges and capitalizes on future growth opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Best Buy Co Inc for further details.