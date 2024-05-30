Best Buy Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses Expectations

Comparable Sales Decline Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $8.85 billion, fell short of estimates of $8.96 billion, and down from $9.47 billion year-over-year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.13, increased 2% from $1.11 in the prior year.
  • Comparable Sales: Declined 6.1%, with domestic comparable sales down 6.3% and international comparable sales down 3.3%.
  • Gross Profit Rate: Improved to 23.3% from 22.7% in the previous year, driven by better performance in services and membership offerings.
  • Operating Income: $312 million, representing 3.5% of revenue, up from 3.3% in the prior year.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned $252 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
Article's Main Image

On May 30, 2024, Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 (Q1 FY25), ending May 4, 2024. The company reported a mixed performance with earnings per share (EPS) surpassing analyst estimates, while revenue fell short.

Company Overview

With $43.5 billion in consolidated 2023 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the U.S., boasting roughly 8.3% share of the North American market and north of 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have seen the U.S. e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Q1 FY25 Financial Performance

Best Buy reported revenue of $8.85 billion for Q1 FY25, a 6.5% decline from $9.47 billion in Q1 FY24. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $8.96 billion. The company’s GAAP diluted EPS increased by 2% to $1.13, while non-GAAP diluted EPS rose by 4% to $1.20, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.06.

1796459367084748800.png

Segment Performance

In the domestic segment, revenue decreased by 6.8% to $8.20 billion, driven by a comparable sales decline of 6.3%. The largest declines were seen in appliances, home theater, gaming, and mobile phones, partially offset by growth in services and laptops. Domestic online revenue also saw a 6.1% decline, representing 30.8% of total domestic revenue.

Internationally, revenue fell by 3.3% to $644 million, with a comparable sales decline of 3.3%. The international gross profit rate decreased to 22.8% from 23.7% last year, primarily due to lower product margin rates.

Profitability and Expenses

Best Buy’s GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue improved to 3.5% from 3.3% in Q1 FY24. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue also increased to 3.8% from 3.4%. The domestic gross profit rate rose to 23.4% from 22.6%, driven by improved performance in the services category, including membership offerings.

Domestic GAAP SG&A expenses were $1.60 billion, or 19.5% of revenue, down from $1.71 billion, or 19.4% of revenue, last year. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $1.59 billion, or 19.4% of revenue, compared to $1.69 billion, or 19.2% of revenue, last year. The decrease in SG&A expenses was attributed to lower employee compensation, reduced vehicle rental costs, and lower expenses across multiple areas, partially offset by higher technology expenses.

CEO Commentary

“Today we are reporting better-than-expected Q1 profitability,” said Corie Barry, Best Buy CEO. “Through strong execution, we continued to manage our profitability while at the same time preparing for future growth. We made progress on our FY25 priorities, grew our paid membership base and drove improvements in our customer experiences.”

FY25 Financial Guidance

Best Buy maintained its FY25 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $5.75 to $6.20. The company expects Q2 FY25 comparable sales to decline by approximately 3% and non-GAAP operating income rate to be around 3.5%.

“As we look to the rest of the year, we continue to expect sequential improvement in our comparable sales performance, however, we believe we are trending towards the midpoint of our annual comparable sales guidance,” said Matt Bilunas, Best Buy CFO. “Even at the midpoint of the comparable sales guidance, we expect to deliver profitability at the high end of our non-GAAP operating income rate guidance due to a higher gross profit rate in our membership and services offerings.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24
Revenue ($ in millions) $8,847 $9,467
GAAP Operating Income % 3.5% 3.3%
Non-GAAP Operating Income % 3.8% 3.4%
GAAP Diluted EPS $1.13 $1.11
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $1.20 $1.15

Conclusion

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q1 FY25 with better-than-expected profitability despite a challenging sales environment. The company's focus on enhancing customer experiences and expanding its membership base has contributed to its improved gross profit rate. However, the decline in comparable sales highlights the ongoing challenges in the consumer electronics market. Investors will be keen to see how Best Buy navigates these challenges and capitalizes on future growth opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Best Buy Co Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.