Dover Corp's Dividend Analysis

Exploring Dover Corp's Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

Dover Corp (DOV, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.51 per share, payable on 2024-06-14, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Dover Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Dover Corp Do?

Dover Corp is a diversified manufacturer and solutions provider delivering equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software digital solutions, and support services. It operates through five segments: engineered systems, clean energy, and fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies equipment.

A Glimpse at Dover Corp's Dividend History

Dover Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1956, distributing dividends quarterly. It has increased its dividend each year since 1956, earning the status of a dividend king, a prestigious title awarded to companies that have increased their dividends annually for at least 68 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Dover Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Dover Corp has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.12% and a forward dividend yield of 1.12%, indicating an expectation of maintaining the same dividend payments over the next 12 months. However, with a yield near a 10-year low and underperforming 65.87% of global competitors in the Industrial Products industry, the yield may not attract income-focused investors.

Over the past three years, Dover Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 1.00%. This rate increased to 1.30% per annum over five years, and over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.40%.

Based on Dover Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Dover Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.19%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio of 0.26 as of 2024-03-31 indicates that Dover Corp retains a significant part of its earnings, which supports future growth and stability. Dover Corp's profitability rank of 8 out of 10, coupled with a decade of positive net income, underscores its strong profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Dover Corp's growth rank of 8 suggests a robust growth trajectory. Its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 9.30% annually outperform 52.13% of global competitors. Additionally, its 3-year EPS growth rate of 23.50% and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 17.40% further solidify its growth prospects, outperforming 64.64% and 68.98% of global competitors, respectively.

Considering Dover Corp's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, sustainable payout ratio, robust profitability, and strong growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for investors seeking stable dividend income with growth potential. For more detailed analyses and high-dividend yield stock options, consider exploring the High Dividend Yield Screener available for GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.