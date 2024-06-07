Dover Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring Dover Corp's Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

Dover Corp (DOV, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.51 per share, payable on 2024-06-14, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Dover Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Dover Corp Do?

Dover Corp is a diversified manufacturer and solutions provider delivering equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software digital solutions, and support services. It operates through five segments: engineered systems, clean energy, and fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies equipment.

1796482656632991744.png

A Glimpse at Dover Corp's Dividend History

Dover Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1956, distributing dividends quarterly. It has increased its dividend each year since 1956, earning the status of a dividend king, a prestigious title awarded to companies that have increased their dividends annually for at least 68 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1796482675859681280.png

Breaking Down Dover Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Dover Corp has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.12% and a forward dividend yield of 1.12%, indicating an expectation of maintaining the same dividend payments over the next 12 months. However, with a yield near a 10-year low and underperforming 65.87% of global competitors in the Industrial Products industry, the yield may not attract income-focused investors.

Over the past three years, Dover Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 1.00%. This rate increased to 1.30% per annum over five years, and over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.40%.

Based on Dover Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Dover Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.19%.

1796482697657479168.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio of 0.26 as of 2024-03-31 indicates that Dover Corp retains a significant part of its earnings, which supports future growth and stability. Dover Corp's profitability rank of 8 out of 10, coupled with a decade of positive net income, underscores its strong profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Dover Corp's growth rank of 8 suggests a robust growth trajectory. Its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 9.30% annually outperform 52.13% of global competitors. Additionally, its 3-year EPS growth rate of 23.50% and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 17.40% further solidify its growth prospects, outperforming 64.64% and 68.98% of global competitors, respectively.

Considering Dover Corp's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, sustainable payout ratio, robust profitability, and strong growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for investors seeking stable dividend income with growth potential. For more detailed analyses and high-dividend yield stock options, consider exploring the High Dividend Yield Screener available for GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.