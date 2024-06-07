Great-West Lifeco Inc's Dividend Analysis

23 minutes ago
Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Dividends

Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWLIF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on 2024-06-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Great-West Lifeco Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Great-West Lifeco Inc Do?

Great-West Lifeco provides life insurance, health insurance, retirement products, asset management, recordkeeping services, and reinsurance products in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The Canada business contributes approximately 31% of adjusted earnings and has leading market positions in group insurance, group retirement, and individual insurance. The company operates the second-largest recordkeeping business under the Empower brand in the United States, with an earnings contribution from the country approximating 26%. Great-West Lifeco also offers various products across European markets with a strong presence in the UK, Ireland, and Germany. The Europe segment contributed around 21% of adjusted earnings and the reinsurance business accounts for around 22% of adjusted earnings.

A Glimpse at Great-West Lifeco Inc's Dividend History

Great-West Lifeco Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. Since 2005, Great-West Lifeco Inc has increased its dividend each year, earning the status of a dividend achiever. This accolade is reserved for companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 19 years.

Breaking Down Great-West Lifeco Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Great-West Lifeco Inc boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.12% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.22%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 5.90%, consistent over a five-year horizon, and a decade-long growth rate of 5.70%. The 5-year yield on cost for Great-West Lifeco Inc stock is approximately 6.82% as of today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of the dividend can be gauged by examining Great-West Lifeco Inc's dividend payout ratio, which stands at 0.57 as of 2024-03-31. This lower ratio indicates that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings for future growth and to buffer against downturns. Additionally, the company's profitability rank of 5 out of 10, coupled with consistent positive net income over the past decade, underscores its solid profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Great-West Lifeco Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. While its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate reveal areas of underperformance compared to global competitors.

Conclusion

Great-West Lifeco Inc's robust dividend history, coupled with a favorable payout ratio and solid profitability metrics, suggest that its dividends are sustainable. However, investors should also consider the company's mixed growth metrics when assessing future dividend reliability. For those interested in exploring more high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

