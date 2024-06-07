Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Trajectory of Lululemon Athletica Inc

Author's Avatar

Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and market analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With a current share price of $311.25, the company has experienced a daily increase of 2.76%, despite a three-month decline of 33.47%. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that Lululemon Athletica Inc is poised for significant future growth.

1796557396236201984.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. These aspects have been proven to correlate with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Lululemon Athletica Inc boasts a GF Score of 96, reflecting its strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Lululemon Athletica Inc's Business

Lululemon Athletica designs and markets athletic apparel and accessories, catering to both leisure and athletic pursuits like yoga and running. With a market cap of $39.22 billion and annual sales of $9.62 billion, the company operates over 700 stores worldwide, alongside robust e-commerce and wholesale channels. Founded in 1998 in Vancouver, Canada, Lululemon has become a key player in the global athletic apparel market.

1796557416461135872.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Lululemon Athletica Inc's financial strength is evident in its Financial Strength Rank of 7/10. The company's robust balance sheet and strategic debt management, with a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.15, highlight its prudent financial management. Additionally, an Altman Z-Score of 11.56 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Lululemon Athletica Inc excels in profitability, with a Profitability Rank of 10/10. The company's operating margin has shown consistent improvement, reaching 22.95% in 2024. This upward trend is supported by a robust Gross Margin of 58.31% in the same year, demonstrating efficient revenue conversion into profit. The company's growth is equally impressive, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 31.1%, significantly outperforming industry peers.

1796557436220502016.png

Conclusion: Lululemon Athletica Inc's Market Position and Future Outlook

Given Lululemon Athletica Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score underscores the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for robust investment opportunities may find Lululemon Athletica Inc an attractive option. For more insights into companies with strong GF Scores, consider exploring our GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.